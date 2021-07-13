Perry Co. Farmer’s Market teams up with ARH to make buying produce convenient for health care workers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s no secret that health care professionals work extensive hours, which can make it difficult for them to attend certain events like farmers markets. That is why Perry County Farmer’s Market and ARH hospital have come together to host a pop-up farmer’s market in the ARH hospital’s parking lot Tuesday, July 13th; aiming to make it more convenient for health care professionals to buy fresh, local produce and baked goods.www.wymt.com
