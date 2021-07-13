Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry County, KY

Perry Co. Farmer’s Market teams up with ARH to make buying produce convenient for health care workers

By Alyssa Williams
wymt.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s no secret that health care professionals work extensive hours, which can make it difficult for them to attend certain events like farmers markets. That is why Perry County Farmer’s Market and ARH hospital have come together to host a pop-up farmer’s market in the ARH hospital’s parking lot Tuesday, July 13th; aiming to make it more convenient for health care professionals to buy fresh, local produce and baked goods.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazard, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Business
County
Perry County, KY
City
Hazard, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Vegetables#Fresh Fruits#Perry Co#Farmer S Market#Wymt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy