USA Basketball’s latest attempt to field a Dream Team got off to a nightmarish start. Taking their first step toward the Tokyo Olympics, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Co. fell to Nigeria, 90-87, in their exhibition opener Saturday night in Las Vegas. The Nigerians, who are coached by Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, hit 20 three-pointers to pull off an enormous upset against the world’s leading basketball superpower. It was the Americans’ first loss to a team from Africa.