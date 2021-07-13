Cancel
Angels select 20 pitchers, and zero hitters, in 2021 MLB Draft

By David Lazar
New York Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about sticking to a strategy. The Angels chose all pitchers in the the 2021 MLB Draft, drafting 19 college pitchers and one prep pitcher with their 20 selections. After selecting Miami (Ohio) University right-hander Sam Bachman with the ninth overall selection Sunday night, the Angels drafted nine more pitchers during the second day of the MLB Draft: St. Mary College’s Ky Bush (second round); LSU’s Landon Marceaux (third); Vanderbilt’s Luke Murphy (fourth); South Carolina’s Brett Kerry (fifth); Miami’s Jake Smith (sixth); Arkansas’ Ryan Costeiu (seventh); Georgia Southern’s Nick Jones (eighth); Tulane’s Braden Olthoff (ninth); and South Carolina’s Andrew Peters (10th).

