Talk to a veterinarian online 24/7 for answers to your pet’s needs

New York Post
 11 days ago

Owning a pet can be expensive, perhaps not so much when you first bring them home, but as they enter their crazy teenage stage when they're testing their boundaries and testing your patience, or when they hit the precious senior dog years and everything starts to slow down.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

#Pet Insurance#Veterinarian#Medical Insurance#Stackcommerce#Ny Post#Veterinary Business#Forbes#Yahoo#Homepage
Petsfoxsanantonio.com

Waiting room etiquette while visiting your veterinarian

While the pandemic has limited in-room visits to your veterinarian, I think now is a good time to talk about waiting room etiquette so that when things do OPEN up everyone can be on the same page. First, all dogs should be on a leash while in the waiting room....
Albany, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Albany Veterinarians Are Being Overwhelmed With Pandemic Pets

The last year and a half have been stressful for people all over the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because so many people were quarantined and staying at home, pet ownership has increased by more than 30%. With increased pet ownership comes increased veterinarian visits, and veterinary hospitals are swamped.
Weight Losspetpalstv.com

The scoop on diabetes and your pet

I have been working with pets and, more specifically, working in veterinary medicine for more than 25 years. I have seen all sorts of horrific cases as well as some truly miraculous "cures" of pets suffering from accidents or illnesses. During this time, I am always a little surprised when a client will say to me "I didn't know my dog could get THAT disease".
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Emily Bader: Animal Tales: Boom in pet ownership puts strain on local veterinarians

Jul. 19—LEWISTON — If you did not adopt a "pandemic puppy" sometime over the past year and a half, it is likely someone you know did. While our furry friends' companionship has been a lifeline for many during this time, the boom in pet ownership combined with the challenges of practicing veterinary medicine during a public health emergency, has put a strain on the veterinarians who keep our loved ones healthy.
PetsDetroit News

As you return to the office, learn about your pet’s separation anxiety

Dallas – Nic Carmona and Melissa Rodriguez’s pet dog Luna is like a daughter to the young married couple. They took her into their Dallas home last December, when she was a four-month-old puppy. She’s a Texas Heeler — a cross between an Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle Dog — a smart, curious dog with lots of energy.
Animalsbluebonnetnews.com

Pet Talk: Being the voice for the voiceless

Rescued animals often come from difficult backgrounds of abuse, neglect, or both and, as a result, sometimes exhibit erratic behaviors in their new homes. These behaviors can come as a surprise to pet owners and can leave the animal’s adopted family feeling ill-equipped and unprepared. Dr. Lori Teller, a clinical...
Paducah, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Veterinarian warns pet owners of heat stroke symptoms

PADUCAH- Saturday's weather led many of you to spend the day outdoors. Some people went to the park for humans and others headed to dog parks. That's where you will find dog owner, Rebecca Furch. "It's too hot to walk them since the pavement gets hot. I don't think people...
Ohio StateTimes Reporter

'COVID puppies': Ohio veterinarians swamped as pet owners return to work

Ohioans bought or adopted pets in large numbers over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, helping to alleviate some of the loneliness that came with remote work and the closure of gathering places like taverns and restaurants. Now as those same Ohioans return to office work and the social activities...
Petsgamepur.com

Can a pet die in Roblox Adopt Me? Answered

Roblox Adopt Me is one of the biggest games among the Roblox community. Players in this game spend their days collecting pets, and they take that job extremely seriously. However, with all your work being solely on collecting pets, sometimes it can be a horrifying scare to think that they might be able to die. The question of pet death in Roblox Adopt Me is cropping up more and more among the game’s community, which is why we’ve provided the definitive answer.
Trumann, ARDemocrat Tribune

Car Sickness and Your Pet!

Traveling is no fun with a cat or dog that gets car sick. Most pets will outgrow car sickness, but some never are that lucky. A short trip to the vet or a long trip can be a stressful jaunt for your cat or dog. Feeding a ginger-snap cookie before...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

All 4 Pets 7/17/21: How to improve your pet’s digestive health

DETROIT – Saturday’s episode of All 4 Pets offered a closer look at how to improve your pet’s digestive health. The owner of Premier Pet Supply shared tips on some of the best products. You can watch the entire segment in the video player above. Watch and read more: All...
PetsFarm and Dairy

Relationships with your veterinarian important

One of the classes I teach every year is the quality assurance training for 4-H students to prepare for fair season. While I probably would not have too many 4-H students who agree with me on this part (it is mandatory training for them each year), I will say it is one of my favorite classes that I teach.
PetsTampa Bay News Wire

The Importance of Having Insurance for Your Pets

There’s no doubt that your pets are also a part of your family. They comfort you when you are sad, encourage you to exercise, and provide love and affection throughout their lives. You probably have health insurance for the human members of your family, so why not for your pets? You love them, and want what is best for them, and insurance is a great way to protect them from health problems in the future. Here are some of the main benefits of having insurance for your pets.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Is Kissing Your Pets Unhealthy?

Kissing your pets seems like the best way to express your affection for your favorite four-legged friend, but is it healthy?. Cat and dog owners love to shower their pets with affection. Snuggles, hugs, treats, and kisses are frequently bestowed upon these furry friends. But is kissing pets unhealthy?. Pet...
Petspetguide.com

Help Your Pet Live Their Best Life With Hill’s Prescription Diet

Your pet’s diet has a significant influence on their overall health, which is why it’s important to feed them only the best. Hill’s Prescription Diet is formulated by veterinarians and nutritionists to help manage a variety of health conditions through nutritious and therapeutic food. Be sure to consult your vet before starting any new diet for your dog.
Winnsboro, SCwach.com

Rabid fox found: what you need to do to keep you and your pets safe

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirms that a fox found in Winnsboro, SC tested positive for rabies. According to officials, the fox was found between Drayton Street and Fairfield Street on Wednesday, July 14, and confirmed to test positive for rabies on Thursday, July 15.

