Halftime highlights and lowlights. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq were up, Bitcoin was down and Stitchcoin came back slowly after falling to -1,650 bartiromos. We didn’t knock dozens of bikers out of the Tour de France but we rode on flat tires in April and May and our recovery has been as fast as New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into Governor Cuomo. Like Cuomo, we’re New York Tough (be oblivious and act like you know what you’re doing).