In case you missed it, yesterday (Saturday, July 24) was “National Tequilla Day” and country music superstar George Strait was among those celebrating. There is never a bad time to celebrate tequila but Saturday is the day set aside to bask in the adult beverage’s glory. George Strait certainly enjoys a good tequila and took time out of his day for his own celebration. He took the party to social media on Saturday to encourage everyone to enjoy the joys of tequila responsibly. Judging by the response to the Instagram post, it is safe to several country music fans did exactly that. In his social media post, Strait includes a brief video and gives “cheers” to his many fans and followers.