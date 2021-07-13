Tristan & Lamar's Friendship History Makes Their Beef Sad To Watch

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTo say things have gotten dicey between Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson would be an understatement. The two NBA stars had an intense social media clash on July 9 when their mutual ex, Khloé Kardashian, posted a swimsuit pic. Both stars dropped comments hyping her up, but Thompson wasn’t so thrilled to see Odom call her a “hottie.” The bad blood has only continued from there, and Kardashian reportedly thought the whole situation was immature. But Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson’s relationship hasn’t always been this way. At one point, things were completely amicable. Are Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom friends in 2021? Not so much. But here’s what their past friendship looked like.

