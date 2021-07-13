10 Sensational Renovations That Aren’t Shy With Color
These vibrant homes prove that getting creative with daring paint shades and details can go a long way when updating your space. Color can play an important role in conveying information, impacting moods, and even influencing decisions that people make. It can also significantly alter the atmosphere within a space. Bright colors, for example, have the ability to make a cramped area feel more expansive, while dark and warm shades often create a more intimate, cozy environment. From San Francisco to Sydney, these whimsical homes use bold colors to overhaul and amplify the interior experience.www.dwell.com
Comments / 0