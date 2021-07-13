10 Sensational Renovations That Aren’t Shy With Color

If you automatically think of gray as drab, dull, or downright boring, think again. From light and serene to bold and moody, there’s a full spectrum of gray variations, making it the kind of versatile color that works well in any room. “Gray is a mainstay in terms of popular colors due to its range—from light gray to charcoal and from cool to warm tones—it’s a true neutral that works with every color, texture, and design style,” says Courtney Sempliner, founder of Courtney Sempliner Designs. Use it as your main color, accent color, furniture, and more to create contrast in a room, and set the stage for the rest of your decor.