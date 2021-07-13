Cancel
Peyton Manning Says He ‘Can’t Fathom’ Aaron Rodgers Not Playing in NFL This Year

By Chris Haney
During a recent conversation with NFL legend Peyton Manning, the former quarterback said he’d be shocked if Aaron Rodgers didn’t play in the league this year. There’s been plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Green Bay Packers and last season’s NFL MVP this offseason. Rodgers hasn’t shied away from voicing his displeasure with the organization’s front office publicly. Many believe the inner turmoil began in last season’s NFL Draft when the Packers selected another quarterback with their first-round pick. However, Rodgers’ issues with the team seem to be deeper than that.

