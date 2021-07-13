Cancel
Mineral County, NV

Flood Advisory issued for Mineral by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mineral The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Mono County in northern California Southwestern Mineral County in western Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 1246 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bodie and Junction CA 270 At NV State Line.

alerts.weather.gov

