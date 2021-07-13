Severe Weather Statement issued for Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Schuyler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLER AND SOUTHWESTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 346 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Enfield, or 8 miles northeast of Odessa, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ithaca, Newfield, Cayuga Heights, Enfield, Odessa, Reynoldsville, Mecklenburg, Perry City, Allan H. Treman State Marine Park and Buttermilk Falls State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH