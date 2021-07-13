Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF COVINGTON At 346 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Low Moor, or near Covington, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Covington Clifton Forge Iron Gate Low Moor Natural Well Longdale Furnace and Selma. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.