12 Shows and Movies Like Stranger Things to Watch While You Wait for Season 4
Fans of Stranger Things know that one of the best things about Netflix's sci-fi series is getting to watch a contemporary TV show that evokes so many beloved '80s horror movie tropes. There's no other show right now serving up that kind of nostalgia, which is part of why the wait for Season 4 has felt especially agonizing. (Also, seriously, how old are the kids going to be when next time we see them? Do they all have mortgages now?) If you're desperate for something that'll scratch the same itch Stranger Things does, you can certainly take a look at films of the era that influenced the series, like Stand by Me, Ghostbusters, and The Goonies, or you can check out our list of shows and movies that'll remind you a lot of Stranger Things.
