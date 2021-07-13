12 Shows and Movies Like Stranger Things to Watch While You Wait for Season 4

It might surprise some folks to learn that not every story gets to keep its original title when it gets turned into a script since what starts out as a good idea could eventually become less of a good idea until it becomes one of the worst ideas for a title. The upside is that a script will go through a few different drafts and there will be more than one set of eyes taking a look at what’s good, what could be better, and what might never make it to the movie in the first place. A title says a lot about a movie sometimes and can help it to sink or swim since there are a few things to each and every movie that will draw the attention of the audience, and while sometimes simple and to the point is the key, there are other times when being too simple and not clear enough in ones meaning can lead to a great deal of confusion. Titles will and do change every so often in order to draw in the audience and get them to think that they’re about to watch an epic or at the very least an entertaining movie that might be worth talking about later.