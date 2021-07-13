Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Black, Woman-Owned Vegan Food Truck Hits the Streets of Raleigh, North Carolina

By Kayla Pasko
vegoutmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Black, woman-owned vegan food truck is hitting the streets of Raleigh, North Carolina!. In May, Epic Vegan Food Truck debuted in Raleigh, North Carolina. The full-service food truck offers classic comfort food staples like vegan chicken and vegan ribs, as well as vegan desserts and Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshakes. In addition to plant-based bites, the truck also provides unique experiences for its guests, which include live music and activities such as fitness boot camps. Epic Vegan also supports other small vegan businesses through its supply chain and by offering vending opportunities at its events.

vegoutmag.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Food#North Carolina#Food Drink#Cinnamon Toast Crunch#Epic Vegan Food Truck#Raleigh Durham#Instagram
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 2

Community Policy