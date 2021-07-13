Black, Woman-Owned Vegan Food Truck Hits the Streets of Raleigh, North Carolina

The first Black, woman-owned vegan food truck is hitting the streets of Raleigh, North Carolina!. In May, Epic Vegan Food Truck debuted in Raleigh, North Carolina. The full-service food truck offers classic comfort food staples like vegan chicken and vegan ribs, as well as vegan desserts and Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshakes. In addition to plant-based bites, the truck also provides unique experiences for its guests, which include live music and activities such as fitness boot camps. Epic Vegan also supports other small vegan businesses through its supply chain and by offering vending opportunities at its events.