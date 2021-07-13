Cancel
Galveston, TX

Texas Brothers Reel in Massive 1,000 Pound Shark in Galveston

By Mario Garcia
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the month for Sharkfest on the National Geographic channel and what better time for three brothers from Texas to reel in a massive shark off the coast of Galveston, Texas. According to KHOU, a rare 1,000-pound 12-foot tiger shark is one big catch the boys will be talking...

Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

