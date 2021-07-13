13 Double Date Ideas To Plan In California

Once you’re comfortable enough in your relationship, it can be difficult to remember that Netflix and chill doesn’t qualify as a date per se. Keeping the spark alive with your S.O. is key to maintaining a healthy relationship, and teaming up with your go-to duo for a unique rendezvous might just do the trick. And since California is basically where romance comes alive, narrowing down the picture-perfect idea can be more confusing than it looks. Luckily, we’ve done the legwork for you and brainstormed a list of double-date ideas for all couples to enjoy. Pick one, put it in your calendar, and make it a monthly thing.