TxDOT plans traffic switch on Hwy 377 next week

Construction crews are working on a small but impactful section of the Crawford Road project this week that will cause additional delays for drivers. The vast majority of Crawford Road has been westbound-only since May as construction crews reconstruct the road, one lane at a time. The only section that has remained two lanes has been the 650 feet from I-35W to C. Taylor Road, to allow for the detour route. But crews are now working on that section, which has and will cause traffic delays.