Roanoke, TX

TxDOT plans traffic switch on Hwy 377 next week

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texas Department of Transportation will move barriers and switch traffic onto new pavement on northbound and southbound Hwy 377 in Roanoke next week. The switch will take place from James Street to Parish Lane on Monday, July 19 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, July 20 at 7 p.m., according to a TxDOT news release. Access to side streets will be limited during this time. Main Street and Parish Lane will remain open during the operation.

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

