We want to know: Will you watch the 2021 Olympic Games?

By Maya Gacina
We want to know from our readers if the 2021 Olympic Games will be worth watching.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing staff prepare a Paralympic swimming test event at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) The Associated Press

The Olympic and Paralympic Village quietly reopened this week as thousands of athletes fly to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympic Games. This year, the games face major challenges as the pandemic continues to impact Tokyo’s residents who are currently under a state of emergency. A Japan Times poll found that more than 80 percent of Japan’s residents don’t even want the Olympics to happen this summer.

Black women athletes have also faced many setbacks leading up to the games. Sha’Carri Richardson, the 21-year-old sprinter who won the 100-meter dash at the Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds earlier this month, was suspended for 30 days by USA Track and Field after testing positive for cannabis. The International Swimming Federation also refused the use of swimming caps designed for natural Black hair and a U.S. Olympic hammer thrower was criticized for protesting during the playing of the national anthem.

Surfing, skateboarding, and indoor climbing are all making their Olympic debut this year and the sports are poised to break barriers for women and minorities.

“As long as the sport continues to grow, that’s the ultimate goal,” Mariah Duran, who’s leading the U.S. women’s Olympic street skate team, told ABC News about skateboarding.

The women of the WNBA will also be back competing for USA Basketball in pursuit of their seventh consecutive gold medal, and the World Cup champions and equal pay heroes of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will vie to be the first in women’s soccer history to win a World Cup and Olympic gold back-to-back.

The International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said in a virtual press conference that Tokyo is the “best ever prepared city” to host the Olympics with 10 days to go until the opening ceremony. About 11,500 athletes are expected to travel to Japan to compete in the games, in addition to an estimated 79,000 journalists, officials, and staff. Japan will ban all other spectators from Olympic events held in and around Tokyo.

We want to know from our readers, will you be watching the 2021 Olympics? What are your thoughts on how the Olympic Games are being handled this year? Let us know below or e-mail us at [email protected].

