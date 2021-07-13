3 Key Vikings Training Camp Questions: Thielen TDs, Jefferson Encore AND …

Former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook is working out for the Minnesota Vikings Friday and could sign with the team if things go well. The Minnesota Vikings receiving core has the best of both worlds. They have a rising star in Justin Jefferson and a seasoned veteran in Adam Theilen. When both are on the field, Kirk Cousins has no excuse why he can’t shred defenses apart with Jefferson’s route running and Thielen’s steady hands. Minnesota’s receiving core could get a considerable boost in the slot very soon.