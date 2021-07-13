3 Key Vikings Training Camp Questions: Thielen TDs, Jefferson Encore AND …
The Vikings enter 2021 with full-throttled faith in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson as one of the best receiver tandems in the NFL. Thielen and Jefferson combined for 162 receptions, 2,325 yards and 21 touchdowns on 233 targets in 2020 for a Minnesota offense that was committed to the run game. While that philosophy is expected to continue, there are opportunities for lesser-used receivers or newbies to contribute in 2021.www.vikings.com
