Independence Day, the 4th of July, America’s Birthday – these are a few of the terms that are used to describe the national holiday celebrating the formation of the United States. But our understanding of freedom, independence, and even what it means to be an American has grown since 1776. As we come together to celebrate our country this month, let us recognize that this is not only an opportunity to share history, but to talk about how that history is developing, and still being written. As we look at our past, also take a moment to think about the future and what we can achieve as a nation, and as a united people. Here are some books that not only give insight into the history the Revolutionary War and the origin of our country, but also offer perspective on freedom, hope, and what it truly means to be an American.