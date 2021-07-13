Sheriff's office identifies man killed in crash just southwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office has identified a 34-year-old man who died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Emergency crews responded at around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday to a traffic accident at South 119th Street and West MacArthur. The sheriff's office said the motorcycle and pickup were traveling south on 119th Street when the motorcycle attempted to pass the pickup as it was turning left onto 31st Street.