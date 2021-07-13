Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Sheriff's office identifies man killed in crash just southwest of Wichita

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office has identified a 34-year-old man who died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Emergency crews responded at around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday to a traffic accident at South 119th Street and West MacArthur. The sheriff's office said the motorcycle and pickup were traveling south on 119th Street when the motorcycle attempted to pass the pickup as it was turning left onto 31st Street.

www.kake.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Accidents
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Accident#Sheriff#Kake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Ohio special primaries

Primaries in two Ohio special House elections Tuesday served as stress tests for the state of the Republican and Democratic parties as their respective ideological and establishment flanks clashed. In a ruby-red district outside of Columbus, energy lobbyist Mike Carey, who was endorsed by former President Trump , defeated a...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy