Cohasset, MA

Restoration and renovation: Historical commission beautifies Cohasset

Patriot Ledger
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOHASSET — Members of the Cohasset Historical Commission have been busy this summer putting the finishing touches on a pair of long-running projects. “Both these projects commemorate Cohasset’s maritime heritage,” Jackie Dormitzer of the commission said. “The town was at its most vibrant peak of activity during the great Age of Sail, when Cohasset was a fishing and shipbuilding center. The Cohasset Historical Commission is dedicated to preserving and protecting that heritage.”

