Florida Rapper HotBoii Reveals He’s Turning Himself In As 9lokkNine Earns 52nd Arrest

Cover picture for the articleOrange County, FL – With a warrant out for his arrest on an array of RICO charges, HotBoii — born Javarri Latre Walker — revealed he was turning himself in to Florida authorities on Monday night (July 13). The Florida rapper was named as part of a 34-person indictment deemed “Operation X-Force” to finally bring an end to the ongoing street feud between deadly rivals Army Gang and 438 Gang.

According to local news affiliate ClickOrlando out of Florida, rapper 9lokknine and Interscope singer Hotboii were among almost three dozen people hit with racketeering and/or drug trafficking charges in Orlando today (July 2). The Orange County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference to explain the success of the Metropolitan Bureau...
