Florida Rapper HotBoii Reveals He’s Turning Himself In As 9lokkNine Earns 52nd Arrest
Orange County, FL – With a warrant out for his arrest on an array of RICO charges, HotBoii — born Javarri Latre Walker — revealed he was turning himself in to Florida authorities on Monday night (July 13). The Florida rapper was named as part of a 34-person indictment deemed “Operation X-Force” to finally bring an end to the ongoing street feud between deadly rivals Army Gang and 438 Gang.hiphopdx.com
