Nassau County, NY

Nassau to use $26M settlement to reactive anti-opioid campaign

By Robert Pelaez
theislandnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nassau County Legislature approved settlements with a variety of opioid manufacturers totaling more than $26 million Monday. The county agreed to the settlements with CVS, Perdue Pharmacy, Rite Aide, Walgreens, and Walmart for their role in contributing to the opioid and heroin abuse epidemic that has ravaged in recent years, according to a press release from the Legislature. The millions in settlement monies, officials said, will be put into a special revenue fund to provide education and treatment to Nassau residents suffering from the opioid epidemic.

theislandnow.com

