Do you work in the Health Services Industry? Then don’t miss out on this Industry Stakeholder Meeting. The Health Services Industry Stakeholder Meeting is Friday, July 16th from 12:30-1:30 PM at the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. The purpose of this meeting is to network with other industry leaders. They want to “stop the leakage” of business in Fountain Hills. It is important to work together as business leaders and boost business in the Fountain Hills Community, especially in the Health Services Industry.