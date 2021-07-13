Cancel
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Didn’t See Value Participating In 2021 Home Run Derby

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt amounted to the Dodgers not having a Home Run Derby participant for the first time since 2013. Muncy likely didn't lose any sleep over not participating, though, as he previously expressed reluctance to enter into the Derby. Between injuring his ankle against the Atlanta Braves on June 4 and straining his oblique against the Texas Rangers on June 12, Muncy has missed considerable time for the Dodgers this season.

