Scottie Pippen Just Launched a Vegan Popcorn Company

We’re a week away from the 2020 Summer Olympics kicking off in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, July 23, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you were getting your Olympics-themed collectibles and gear ready to support your favorites. Some might even be in the mood for a bit of nostalgia; take it back all the way to 1992, when the U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Team became the first to utilize active players in the NBA, destroying all competition on their way to winning a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. With the athletes they had aligned, it was no shock that this team was averaging 44-point defeats of their competition.