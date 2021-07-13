Scottie Pippen Just Launched a Vegan Popcorn Company
The former Chicago Bulls player is releasing an organic, vegan, and GMO-free popcorn line complete with superfood ingredients. In partnership with longtime friend Chef R.C. Mills, the founder of wine-infused popcorn brand VINPOP, NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen just launched a vegan popcorn company—HUSK. HUSK popcorn is organic, GMO-free, vegan, and contains superfood ingredients like ginger, cayenne, kale, broccoli, turmeric, spirulina, and matcha.vegoutmag.com
