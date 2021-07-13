Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Scottie Pippen Just Launched a Vegan Popcorn Company

By Kayla Pasko
vegoutmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Chicago Bulls player is releasing an organic, vegan, and GMO-free popcorn line complete with superfood ingredients. In partnership with longtime friend Chef R.C. Mills, the founder of wine-infused popcorn brand VINPOP, NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen just launched a vegan popcorn company—HUSK. HUSK popcorn is organic, GMO-free, vegan, and contains superfood ingredients like ginger, cayenne, kale, broccoli, turmeric, spirulina, and matcha.

vegoutmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Deandre Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Popcorn#Gmo#Vinpop#Nba Hall#Husk#Chef Mills#Vegout#Beyond Meat#Gopuff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Economy
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAblackchronicle.com

Scottie Pippen Lists His Home On AirBnB For Less Than $100 A Night | Celebrities

Former NBA player Scottie Pippen is giving Olympics fans a chance to enjoy his Chicago home. The six-time NBA champion has listed his mansion in the Highland Park neighborhood on AirBnB for $92 a night. Fans can choose between three one-night stays for up to four people on Aug. 2, 4 or 6, the New York Post reports.
Basketballblackchronicle.com

Gold medalist Scottie Pippen offers memorabilia, a culinary spread and other amenities during Airbnb promotion

Have you ever wanted to kick back and watch the Olympics at a Hall of Famer’s crib? If so, Scottie Pippen is offering an opportunity to do just that. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is offering basketball fans a nightly rate of $92 for full access to his two-bed, one-bath Airbnb listing to “cheer on the next generation of Olympians from my home court!”
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

Barebells Launches Two Vegan Protein Bar Flavors

The popular protein bar brand is making their plant-based debut with the launch of Salty Peanut and Hazelnut Nougat flavors. Barebells is a functional food brand that specializes in protein bars loaded with nutrients and flavor—without any added sugar! Since launching in the US in 2019, health nuts and foodies across the country have fallen in love with the brand’s trendy, mouthwatering bars. Now we vegan peeps can join in on the deliciousness, because Barebells just launched two vegan protein bar flavors. Score!
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Scottie Pippen expands his business portfolio

Six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is getting into the Airbnb business and is opening up his Chicago home in Highland Park for guests to watch the Olympic Games. Pippen and Airbnb are listing his home for three one-night stays for up to four people on August 2, 4, and 6. The stays will run $92 per night plus fees and taxes. The steal of a price pays tribute to the year he and his Olympic Squad took home the gold medal in Barcelona in 1992.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Danielle Braff

Take a vacation in Scottie Pippen’s home

Scottie Pippen is renting out his Highland Park home on Airbnb for $92 per night.Credit Airbnb. NBA star and olympian Scottie Pippen opens his Illinois home for Airbnb stays. (Chicago) If your Olympic dream never materialized, not all is lost. You can now live like an Olympic champion - albeit briefly. Olympian and former Highland Park resident Scottie Pippen, is renting out his mansion for $92 per night on Airbnb for three August dates. Those dates - August 2, 4 and 6 - coincide with the Olympic Games’ basketball competitions, which will be aired on NBC, and may be streamed onto Pippen’s home theater.
NBA101wkqx.com

Scottie Pippen is putting his house on AirBnB

Scottie Pippen is jumping into the AirBnB business — for a limited summer promotion, that is. The former Chicago Bulls forward (and two-time Olympic gold medalist) will be opening up his Highland Park home for three one-night stays for only $92. If you are one of the three guests chosen, you can look forward to the following amenities:
NBAComplex

Exclusive: Funko Announce Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Pop! Figures

We’re a week away from the 2020 Summer Olympics kicking off in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, July 23, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you were getting your Olympics-themed collectibles and gear ready to support your favorites. Some might even be in the mood for a bit of nostalgia; take it back all the way to 1992, when the U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Team became the first to utilize active players in the NBA, destroying all competition on their way to winning a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. With the athletes they had aligned, it was no shock that this team was averaging 44-point defeats of their competition.
NBAstarradiovegas.com

You Can Stay At Scottie Pippen’s Mansion For Only $92

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Scottie Pippen, is adding Airbnb host to a plethora of his business deals. The NBA player is listing his Chicago-area mansion for only $92, a nod to Pippen’s first Olympic win in 1992. Pippen will host three one-night stays for up to four people at his...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Karl Malone Didn't Want To Select Michael Jordan In His All-Time Starting 5: 'Scottie Pippen Lead The Team In Every Statiscital Category Without Michael Jordan"

Karl Malone is one of the best players in the NBA to never win a championship. 'The Mailman' came tantalizingly close in 1997 and 1998. But he couldn't get past Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, despite pushing them to their limits like no other team. Malone tried to get himself a championship in 2003-04, signing with the dominant Los Angeles Lakers.
Chicago, ILruralradio.com

Scottie Pippen predicts the US Olympic men’s basketball team will “bring home the gold”

NBA legend Scottie Pippen has a special message for the US Olympic men’s basketball team, competing for their fourth consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. “They will do well and bring home the gold,” declared the former Chicago Bulls player, who was a first-time Olympian himself when he joined the 1992 Dream Team alongside Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

Impossible Foods Is Launching Vegan Chicken Nuggets This Fall

The plant-based brand will soon launch vegan chicken nuggets in restaurants nationwide. Known for their plant-based burger patties, Impossible Foods is making a foray into the vegan chicken market with the launch of their newest item—vegan chicken nuggets, which will debut at participating nationwide restaurants in fall 2021. Before selling to restaurants, Impossible Foods plans to showcase the nuggets at the DOT Foods trade show next week, where operators will be able to test the new chicken alternative.
Basketballwfgr.com

Watch the Olympics at Scottie Pippen’s House!

It's hard to believe but the Tokyo Olympics will begin next week! After being cancelled and rescheduled from last year, 2020, to this year 2021, hopes are high that they will actually take off. Sadly, fans are now banned due to the continuing outbreak of COVID19, with the athletes competing without the roar of the crowd.
BasketballCharlotteObserver.com

Scottie Pippen offers $92 overnight Airbnb stays at his Highland Park home to Olympics fans

Scottie Pippen is welcoming guests and fans into his Highland Park home to watch the Olympic Games. Through Airbnb, Pippen is opening his home for three one-night stays for up to four people on Aug. 2, 4 and 6 for $92 per night (plus fees and taxes), the cost is a nod to the year he and his teammates became Olympic gold medalists in Barcelona in 1992. Stays are timed so guests can watch basketball competitions from the group stage to the gold and silver medal games in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy