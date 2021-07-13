Residents of another Miami Beach apartment ordered to evacuate after city finds structural 'deficiencies'

(Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(MIAMI BEACH, Fla.) A second Miami Beach apartment complex has been evacuated after the city found structural deterioration after buildings across Miami-Dade County were ordered to be reviewed in the wake of the Champlain Towers South Condo collapse.

WPLG reports residents at 80-year-old Devon Apartments were evacuated after a probe into the building's structure showed weaknesses, though not a threat of catastrophic destruction.

“Although the structural components of this two-story, 30-unit building shows signs of deficiencies, our building official has determined that this building is not in danger of imminent collapse,” Miami Beach officials said.

The county-wide investigation ordered by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stemmed after the Champlain Towers collapsed on June 24, killing at least 95 people and injuring 14 as workers continue to recover bodies of the missing.

The cause of that overnight collapse remains unknown at this time, though multiple alarms were raised about its safety.

So far, inspectors have visited 507 structures that are within the 40-year-certification process.

The Miami Herald reports the building department has now flagged 10 buildings, including Devon Apartments, for concerns “severe enough to be issued Unsafe Structure notices requiring more immediate compliance."