Kansas State

Kansas recovering from pandemic quicker than bordering states

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked 29th for states recovering quickest from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is better than three of its four border states. With 48% of the population fully vaccinated, WalletHub.com says it has released its updated rankings for States That Are Recovering the Quickest From COVID-19. It said to find the states with the most successful recoveries, it compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across metrics that include the share of the population fully vaccinated and real GDP vs. pre-COVID levels.

