Construction To Start Within Weeks On Business Highway 151

Road work will be coming to Business Highway 151 in Platteville later this month or early in August. Reconfiguration of the roadway is part of a $2.3-million dollar highway safety project. City officials say a roughly 2-mile stretch of Business Highway 151 will be converted into three lanes. The work is slated for Staley Avenue to Insight Drive – and will feature one lane of traffic going each direction with a middle turn lane. The goal of the update is to reduce crashes along the highway. Much of the cost is covered by a $1.4-million dollar federal grant. Access to Business Highway 151 will be maintained throughout construction with flagging operations when necessary. Officials are planning to have the roadwork done by the end of October.