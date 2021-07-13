Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Platteville, WI

Construction To Start Within Weeks On Business Highway 151

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 12 days ago

Road work will be coming to Business Highway 151 in Platteville later this month or early in August. Reconfiguration of the roadway is part of a $2.3-million dollar highway safety project. City officials say a roughly 2-mile stretch of Business Highway 151 will be converted into three lanes. The work is slated for Staley Avenue to Insight Drive – and will feature one lane of traffic going each direction with a middle turn lane. The goal of the update is to reduce crashes along the highway. Much of the cost is covered by a $1.4-million dollar federal grant. Access to Business Highway 151 will be maintained throughout construction with flagging operations when necessary. Officials are planning to have the roadwork done by the end of October.

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Platteville, WI
Traffic
Platteville, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Platteville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway Safety#Traffic Accident#Business Highway 151#Dot#Wisconsin Bank Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 130 dead as severe flooding hits India

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday. Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN reported. One landslide in the country went through a small village...

Comments / 0

Community Policy