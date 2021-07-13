Cancel
Florida State

‘Don't Fauci my Florida': Gov. Ron DeSantis Selling Koozies, Spoof Merchandise

NBC Miami
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new line of merchandise from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is creating quite a stir on social media. From a koozie emblazoned with the message "How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?" to a T-shirt reading "Don't Fauci my Florida," the products show a clear disdain for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading health expert, as well as skepticism over stringent coronavirus regulations.

www.nbcmiami.com

