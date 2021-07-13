Cancel
Liam Reardon: Who is the Love Island 2021 star?

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

Liam Reardon is one of the newest contestants to join Love Island – but who is exactly is he?

Liam’s arrival was announced at the end of the 30 June episode, with viewers given the opportunity to vote on which female contestant he should go on a date with in the following episode. He at least ended up sticking around longer than fellow newcomer Chuggs Wallis , who was booted out of the villa days later.

Liam is a 21-year-old bricklayer from Wales.

Before entering the villa, Liam named which islanders he is most interested in.

“I think Kaz is really good looking and has a great personality,” he said, adding that he is “looking forward to getting to know her”.

Liam revealed that he is also interested in Chloe, stating that he likes her “confidence” and is “intrigued to see what she’s about”.

Thanks to a dramatic re-coupling on 12 July’s show, Liam is currently paired off with none of the above and rather fellow newcomer Millie, who you can read more about here .

Asked whether he is competitive, Liam replied: “If I’m in competition for a female, I want to try my best, but I won’t go too far out of my way. If she liked you that much she wouldn’t have to make a choice.”

He also added that he signed up for Love Island because he is “after a new partner” and that he is “struggling to find one”.

Love Island airs every day at 9pm (except Saturdays) on ITV2 and the ITV hub.

