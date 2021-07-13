New Jersey: Housing Affordability Investments in FY2022 Budget
TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver believe that expanding access to safe and affordable housing is a critical part of building a stronger and fairer New Jersey that works for everyone. The Fiscal Year 2022 (FY2022) Budget—which Governor Murphy signed this month—and other actions taken by the Governor commit to over $200 million in new and expanded State investments that will support the Murphy Administration’s comprehensive housing affordability strategy.stl.news
