New Jersey: Housing Affordability Investments in FY2022 Budget

By Maryam Shah
TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver believe that expanding access to safe and affordable housing is a critical part of building a stronger and fairer New Jersey that works for everyone. The Fiscal Year 2022 (FY2022) Budget—which Governor Murphy signed this month—and other actions taken by the Governor commit to over $200 million in new and expanded State investments that will support the Murphy Administration’s comprehensive housing affordability strategy.

