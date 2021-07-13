Cancel
Theater & Dance

Dancing May Halt Progression of Motor, Nonmotor Symptoms in Parkinson Disease

By Matthew Gavidia
ajmc.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with Parkinson disease who participated in weekly dance training with music exhibited no decline in motor function and motor or nonmotor experiences of daily living across a 3-year span. Dancing with music may halt the progression of motor symptom burden and adverse experiences of daily living in people with...

Dance#Parkinson Disease#Symptom#Exercise
