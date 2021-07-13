How Important Are Associations for Pastors and Churches?
Could it be that pastors will stay longer in their church if their local association is strong? I firmly believe that the health of a local association of churches is essential and critical to the health of pastors and their churches. Many of us in ministry have heard the somewhat depressing statistics about pastor burnout and fallout rates. According to Thom Rainer, a pastor rarely makes it past three years of ministry in one church.equip.sbts.edu
Comments / 0