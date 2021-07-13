How Important Are Associations for Pastors and Churches?

Kristen Miller discusses growing up with pastors & Living Hope Church’s origins. On today’s episode of The Chat…Dwight Henry sits down with Kristen Miller, Pastor of Praise and Worship at Living Hope Church in Cookeville. They discuss the story of how Living Hope Church got its start in her family’s home and how it has grown over the years, what it was like growing up and attending church with a family of pastors, what her roles are at the church, and the importance of children’s ministry.