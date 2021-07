The biggest trend of the 2020s? The early aughts and the late '90s. As the saying goes, all trends come back around, and right now, the trend we can't seem to get enough of is, without a doubt, millennium style. Shiny lip gloss, butterfly clips, and middle parts are all back and bigger than ever. A quick TikTok search will show you just how divided millennials and Gen Z are about low-rise jeans. The one thing everyone can agree on though is how bangin' the music used to be.