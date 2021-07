ATLANTA - A key witness in the fraud trial involving suspended insurance commissioner Jim Beck said he still stands by his cousin. Matthew Barfield spoke exclusively with the FOX 5 I-Team after taking the stand on Thursday and said he didn’t do anything wrong. He testified in the courtroom that he created hundreds of thousands of invoices from vendors he never met and when he was paid by Beck’s company, he returns 90 percent of it, mostly in cash to Beck. But outside the courtroom, he insisted he didn’t do anything wrong.