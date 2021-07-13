Council Bluffs Public Library a needed staple in good times and bad

In 1866, 20 years after Iowa became a state, the first library in Council Bluffs was organized by Dexter C. Bloomer. It was called the Young Men’s Library Association. Located in the Empire block on Pearl Street, the library was open only to men who paid a membership fee, permitting them the use of 400 books, most of which had been donated. The library had a brief history as it was destroyed by fire in 1867.