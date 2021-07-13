Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana State University graduates boast 92 percent success rate in latest survey

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University announced Tuesday it posted a 92 percent placement rate in the 2020 class’ First Destination Survey. The survey collects data from all recent university graduates and determines what percentage were employed, went to graduate school or entered the military. Of the thousands of students that graduated from ISU since May of 2019, 92 percent of them had found a career or further education.

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State University#Graduate School#Success Rate#Wtwo#First Destination Survey#Isu#Career Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy