Indiana State University graduates boast 92 percent success rate in latest survey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University announced Tuesday it posted a 92 percent placement rate in the 2020 class’ First Destination Survey. The survey collects data from all recent university graduates and determines what percentage were employed, went to graduate school or entered the military. Of the thousands of students that graduated from ISU since May of 2019, 92 percent of them had found a career or further education.