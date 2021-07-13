Cancel
Crazy Aunt Helen’s opens tomorrow (Wednesday) on Barracks Row

Cover picture for the article713 8th Street, SE formerly home to Finn McCool’s/Molly Malone’s. “Crazy Aunt Helen’s is bringing American Comfort Food prepared with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients (and love) to the Barracks Row section of Capitol Hill. This is the first solo project from DC restaurant vet Shane Mayson, who aims for a homey, eclectic vibe with Southern flair. Miss Pixie Windsor of 14th Street’s home furnishings store Miss Pixie’s designed the restaurant, complete with vibrant colors, repurposed materials and mix and match plates and funky coffee mugs. The two story restaurant seats 76 on the first floor, including 26 at the bar, as well as 53 seats upstairs. The outdoor patio can accommodate 12, with an additional 12 seats in the Streetery.

