Megarippled Louisiana? New Proof Says Dino-Killing Rock Did It

By Brandon Michael
 12 days ago
If you know anything at all about me, you should know that I am a giant nerd. Not just in the "I've seen all of the Star Wars movies, and read all of the books" type of way either (although I have done that). One of my absolute favorite things to do on vacation is to check out the geology of the area I am in. If you know what you are looking for, the rocks on our planet are literally a history book! Just like rings in a tree trunk give away its age, the geological make up of a given area will tell you just about everything about its natural past.

