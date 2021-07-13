Cancel
'Valorant' gun buddies: Mining the hidden depths of this clever collectible

By Tomas Franzese
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve just come out of a blazing firefight in Valorant, and your teammate tosses you their gun at the start of the next round, hoping it might turn the tide. The skinline coating the weapon attracts your attention first, but then you’ll immediately check to see what gun buddy they have on it. Like so many other cosmetics, that little keychain dangling near the trigger sends a strong message about what they’ve accomplished in the game, all without the need for voice chat. This small item has just made you even more invested in the match as a result.

