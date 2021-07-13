'Valorant' gun buddies: Mining the hidden depths of this clever collectible

Another week, a couple more Alien Artifacts. It’s a fun little weekly ritual this time around, travelling around the map to find the hidden objects that let you customize your Khymera Skin. Whether or not you’re interested in using Khymera is another matter, of course, but this is Fortnite, and that means that you’re here to spend years hoovering up all the skins you possibly can until your locker is stacked so deep with looks that you could wear a new outfit every day for months. That’s especially true with a modular skin like this one. So let’s take a look at this week’s drop of 5: