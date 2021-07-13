Cancel
MLB

Here's How Much A $1,000 Bet On Pete Alonso To Win The Home Run Derby Would've Netted You

By Jay Rubin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago
Pete Alonso entered the 2021 Home Run Derby with one goal in mind: to defend his 2019 title after losing out on the opportunity in 2020 when All-Star festivities were canceled. By beating Salvador Perez, Juan Soto and finally Trey Mancini with 74 total homers, Alonso successfully defended his title...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

Kansas State
Pete Alonso
Shohei Ohtani
Juan Soto
#Home Run Derby
Kansas City Royals
MLB
