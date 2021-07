Sunscreens, like so many things in this world, have typically fallen into a binary: You’re either team mineral or team chemical. The latter are the ones you’re likely most familiar with; they work by absorbing UV rays into the skin and converting them into heat. The formulas also happen to be more transparent and comfortable to wear but can also be irritating on some skin types. Mineral, or physical, sunscreens generally have a thicker consistency and, as the name suggests, physically reflect UV rays off of the skin. They are known for leaving a white or gray film or “cast” on skin—particularly darker skin tones—but are also considered more tolerable for sensitive skin. In other words, both types have pros and cons. What’s a sun-conscious person to do?