Concerns about high inflation and the resurgence of COVID-19 in several countries could sustain bearish market sentiment in the near term. Consequently, growth stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Peloton (PTON), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), and C3.ai (AI), which all look overvalued at their current price levels, could witness a decline in the near term. So, we think these stocks are best avoided now. Read on.The major benchmark indexes witnessed a pullback earlier this week on concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in several countries. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are rising in the United States, and the Delta variant is responsible for 80% of new cases. This, combined with concerns over the ascending inflation rate, has introduced bearish market sentiment.