Ovitas i-Link for ELO ECM Suite Implemented at New Hampshire Generator Installers

Middletown Press
 11 days ago

I-Link Web Service synchronizes master data between ERP and ELOenterprise for intelligent document management. ELO Digital Office USA enabling businesses to improve collaboration and digitalize information management, announced today that New Hampshire Generator Installers (NHGI) implemented i-Link, a web service from ELO Business Partner Ovitas. i-Link synchronizes master data between an ERP system and ELO ECM Suite for enterprise document management. With Ovitas i-Link, NHGI automatically routes documents such as invoices or purchase orders from their ERP system to the ELO document management system. “i-Link is a huge time saver that promotes efficiency, benefitting both employees and customers,” noted Brian Bettencourt, president of NHGI. “Instead of techs requesting customer information from the home office, they now have immediate access to accurate information regardless of where they are working.”

