Editorial: We don’t begrudge billionaires chasing the zero gravity of space. But can they spell ‘murraya’?

To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do.” Those were the words of Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson. From space. Hyperbole arguably tends to take over during times of excitement, but Branson made plain to his millions of followers that reaching space was the culmination of a childhood dream. No doubt the concept of space did capture the imagination of all-too-many young people way back when, at which point Branson’s long been known for his expansive vision. He made it to space.