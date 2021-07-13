Area Briefs

On Tuesday evening, Mercury enters Leo, and all the playfulness you’ve hidden, the confidence you’ve lost touch with, the warmth you’ve kept under wraps, will come roaring back to the surface. You can say what you mean, and say it with complete, sunny conviction. Then on Wednesday morning, Jupiter — still retrograde — moves backwards from Pisces into strange and inventive Aquarius. Good fortune becomes less predictable, but if you keep your mind open to wild possibilities, it will find you all the same. Finally, on Thursday, action planet Mars enters Virgo, and you may feel your sights narrow and energies focus. It becomes less appealing to try to do everything, and more satisfying to do a few small but important things right.