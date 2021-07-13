Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Nixon Releases The Heat, the World’s Thinnest Waterproof Digital Watch for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

By PJ Gach
SPY
SPY
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re a brand that’s closely aligned with surfers and skaters, which are appearing in the Olympics for the first time this summer, where else would you debut the world’s thinnest digital watch except at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games? On July 13, 2021, Nixon released The Heat, a new limited-edition watch, which will also be gifted to athletes and Nixon brand ambassadors heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world.

#Summer Olympics#World#Nike#Fifth Element Watch#Japanese
