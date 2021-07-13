Nixon Releases The Heat, the World’s Thinnest Waterproof Digital Watch for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
If you’re a brand that’s closely aligned with surfers and skaters, which are appearing in the Olympics for the first time this summer, where else would you debut the world’s thinnest digital watch except at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games? On July 13, 2021, Nixon released The Heat, a new limited-edition watch, which will also be gifted to athletes and Nixon brand ambassadors heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.spy.com
