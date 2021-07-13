Cancel
Great Garden Haul Vol. 18

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Eli for sending from Eckington: “Romano beans, chard, sunflowers, zinnias, lavender, and echinacea — all loving the July sunshine.”. As the season progresses please send your great garden hauls via email to [email protected] with Garden Haul in the subject line and let me know what you’ve grown and what neighborhood you are in. Cheers, thanks and happy gardening! Great Garden Haul is made possible, ironically, by the Friends of the White Whale Society.

