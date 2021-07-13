Great Garden Haul Vol. 18
Thanks to Eli for sending from Eckington: “Romano beans, chard, sunflowers, zinnias, lavender, and echinacea — all loving the July sunshine.”. As the season progresses please send your great garden hauls via email to [email protected] with Garden Haul in the subject line and let me know what you’ve grown and what neighborhood you are in. Cheers, thanks and happy gardening! Great Garden Haul is made possible, ironically, by the Friends of the White Whale Society.www.popville.com
